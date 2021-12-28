SC Lottery
Apple temporarily closes some stores, including Charleston’s, as COVID surges

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/CNN) - Apple has temporarily closed stores across the country for in-person shopping as COVID-19 cases rise.

The move appears to include Charleston’s King Street location. Calls to that store are met with a voicemail stating the store is closed “until further notice.”

The company shut down all 16 stores across New York City because of the increase in cases. It has also temporarily closed stores in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Ohio, Texas and Georgia.

Apple’s Genius Bar tech support is also unavailable, but customers can still place orders online and pick them up at stores, the company said.

