SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday

Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.(People Magazine)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The loveable Betty White is sharing her secrets to a happy life ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The comedy legend told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.

She says she was born “a cockeyed optimist” and gets it from her mom.

White also joked that she avoids eating anything green.

She has had a long career in Hollywood, with roles in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

But now, the animal advocate enjoys completing crossword puzzles and watching golf at her home in Los Angeles.

Her famous friends, like Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Ted Danson, all praise White for her humor and kindness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say two people were found dead following a reported shooting and fire at an...
2 dead after shooting, fire at N. Charleston apartment complex
The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Boulevard...
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a...
Body of missing Fla. teen pulled from pond
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 ...
Report: Man leads officers in Charleston airport chase after argument about ‘Christmas present’
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
Coroner identifies man killed in SC officer involved shooting

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach business, surfing community rally behind artist battling COVID
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Officers investigating gunfire damage find 2 bodies lying side-by-side
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, right, walk toward the U.S....
Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders’ charges