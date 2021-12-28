SC Lottery
Columbia family still searching for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are searching for a man who went missing kayaking on Christmas day.

The Wallace family of Lake Carolina says that man is 20-year-old Theron Wallace.

“We pray that we find him alive,” LaShae Wallace said.

Theron a student at USC Aiken, was back home for Christmas visiting family.

His siblings describe him as a free spirit who loved to be out in nature.

”He loved kayaking, meditating, sungazing, walking barefoot, so this is not really out of the norm for him,” they said.

What was out of the norm is that he never returned home, a spokesperson for DNR says Theron went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on Saturday.

Officials began to search for him around noon that same day.

During their search, they located the kayak and paddle that he had taken out.

The Wallace family is asking for the community’s help to bring their brother home, asking anyone in the area who might have seen their brother or has security footage of the area to come forward.

If you have any information, contact the Department of Natural Resources at 803-734-3833.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

