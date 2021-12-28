Deputies: 3-year-old injured in accidental self-inflicted shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 3-year-old child was injured Saturday afternoon following an accidental self-inflicted shooting, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were sent to Spicer Cove Road at around 2:25 p.m. for an accidental shooting. The caller stated that the child had gotten ahold of a firearm and was accidentally shot.

The injured child was taken to Mission Hospital in a helicopter. According to deputies, the child is currently undergoing treatment, but their condition is unknown.

The Office has also called for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to help because the child’s father was a former employee who retired in 2016.

According to deputies, detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.