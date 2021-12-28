Georgetown Police release photo of person of interest in fraud case

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police asked for the public’s help to identify a person shown in an image taken at a Walmart store.

Police released the image of who they described as a person of interest in a fraudulent transaction at a Walmart store.

The image, posted to the department’s Facebook page, did not list further details about the case.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to call Investigator Morris at 843-545-4335.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.