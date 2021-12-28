Georgetown teacher wants to help kids build social skills with dramatic play

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - For 16 years, Crystal Fulton has been molding the young minds of students at McDonald Elementary School.

She says teaching Kindergarten allows her the opportunity to see her kids’ eagerness to learn and enthusiasm as they grow.

She says social interaction at this age is essential for her students’ growth and she encourages dramatic play scenarios in her classroom.

“Dramatic play is so important to build those social skills and help them learn how to play together,” Fulton said.

For her Donors Choose project, Fulton would like to provide her kids with career and occupational pretend-play costumes and accessories along with storage bins for organization and clothing racks.

She says the items will encourage her young students’ play to feel more like real-life scenarios.

“If we were to get these materials it would build so many skills. It would build literacy and oral communication skills and foundations and these are all things our children are going to need,” Fulton said.

Fulton says with her Donors Choose project, “Who Am I Going to be Today?” she hopes to help her students understand the various jobs within society and also discover careers that may be of interest to them through role-playing.

You can help make this project a reality by becoming a Classroom Champion right now by clicking here.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

