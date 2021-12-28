SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Good Samaritan helps return Christmas gifts found on the side of the road

By Brent Kearney
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WEAR) – Santa’s secret helper brought cheer to a little boy on Christmas after he thought his gifts were lost forever.

Christmas morning started in disappointment for 5-year-old Dawstin Chattin.

His mother, Jaclyn Chattin, said his bag of gifts went missing on their way home on Christmas Eve. They didn’t realize they fell out of the truck when they made a turn.

It didn’t take long for someone to stop and pick them up from the side of the road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a man turned in the gifts.

The sheriff’s office posted about the discovery on social media, where they were able to find the owner and return the presents.

“What a wonderful story. Every day our deputies go to work. There have been some tough calls and not all of them work out the way we like them to and with this one all the pieces seem to fit,” Chief Deputy Tommy Liter said.

It’s unclear who returned the gifts to the sheriff’s office, but they made Dawstin’s day.

“We would like to say a big thank you, big, big, thank you,” Chattin said. “And to the man who turned them in to them, that was awesome, really making his Christmas better.”

Copyright 2021 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say two people were found dead following a reported shooting and fire at an...
2 dead after shooting, fire at N. Charleston apartment complex
The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Boulevard...
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a...
Body of missing Fla. teen pulled from pond
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 ...
Report: Man leads officers in Charleston airport chase after argument about ‘Christmas present’
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
Coroner identifies man killed in SC officer involved shooting

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach business, surfing community rally behind artist battling COVID
FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of...
Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kickoff
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Officers investigating gunfire damage find 2 bodies lying side-by-side
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday