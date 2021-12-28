Grit Counter offers peek of new N. Charleston location ahead of grand opening

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The Grit Counter plans to open a new location in North Charleston, but it showed off a preview of what the eatery will look like.

The Grit Counter by the Coliseum will offer Lowcountry fair including “the Original Grit Bowl” in a fast-casual atmosphere. Menu options range from sandwiches like the Grit Counter Burger to the Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich and Lowcountry Po Boy with fried oysters or local shrimp to grit bowls with a variety of grits and “fixins.”

The new location, located at 3438 West Montague Ave., will feature a full bar, counter seating at an open kitchen, a dining room and outdoor dining. (Provided)

Owners said there is still “lots of work happening.”

It will be located at 3438 West Montague Ave. near the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.

There’s no word on the expected opening date so far.

