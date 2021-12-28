Multiple college basketball games in SC postponed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A handful of college basketball teams in South Carolina were scheduled to resume their season after the holiday break on Wednesday. But the rising cases in COVID-19 has put a halt to all of those plans.

Clemson was scheduled to host Duke in an ACC contest but the Blue Devils are adhering to the conference’s COVID protocols. The ACC will look to reschedule the game.

South Carolina was set to host SC State for an inter-state match up but the teams agreed to postpone due to health and safety protocols. A makeup date has not been determined.

The College of Charleston was supposed to open CAA play by hosting Drexel on Wednesday night but that has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols with the Dragons. A decision on rescheduling will be made at a later date.

Finally, The Citadel was going to host Mercer on Wednesday night but, again, the game has been postponed because of positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements in the Bears program. The league will attempt to reschedule the game.

