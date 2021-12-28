No refunds issued yet for cancelled 2020 NYE event at Patriots Point

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly a year has gone by after Patriots Point cancelled its annual Yorktown Countdown New Year’s Eve party.

It was one of the largest events approved by the state last year with 1,000 people set to attend. Mendi Andrews bought two tickets for her husband’s Christmas present last year.

The pair were driving down from Virginia when they found out the event was cancelled.

“Totally disappointed. Because this was huge it was going to be a huge New Year’s Eve” Andrews said.

Almost 365 days later, she still hasn’t seen a penny of the $400 she spent. And she’s not alone.

Robert Patterson, owner of Top Shelf Catering Company and Special Ops Events, was the exclusive event organizer eight years running.

“I was hoping to have this in my rearview mirror,” Patterson said. “In my mind, [I] don’t think we’re any closer at this point in time than we were just a couple of months after the event.”

Refunds have been stalled amid the ongoing lawsuit between him and Patriots Point, he said.

Filed in January of this year, it alleges the board cancelled the event at the last minute violating the event contract.

READ MORE: Vendors sue Patriots Point Development Authority over postponed NYE event

“They’ve continued to ask us for information that we’ve continued to provide on a timely manner. We’re just getting frustrated because there’s only so many times you can give the same information,” Patterson said.

He says the financial burden of last year’s event has also prevented one from happening this year, too.

But he’s confident it will be resolved in a possible settlement.

He believes legal action was the best choice in order to make sure the commitment to reimburse customers is eventually fulfilled.

“I’ve told people a lot of people in my position. They probably would have just said, ‘you know what? We’re gonna shut down our LLC. We’re gonna file bankruptcy and we’re just going to say sorry guys,’” he said. “I live here and I’ve been here for a long time and I’ve been in the event business for a long time. I wasn’t prepared to be able to look those people in the eye and say we didn’t do everything we could.”

Our newsroom did reach out to the Patriots Point Development Authority, but they did not wish to comment due to the ongoing litigation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.