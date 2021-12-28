Reported suicides in Charleston up by almost 80% than last year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2021, police data shows a rise in the number of reported suicides from 73 in 2020 to 130 this year in Charleston.

That’s more than a 78% increase since last year.

“We’re definitely getting busier. And we are seeing a lot more crisis calls here and here in Charleston related to suicidal ideation and throughout the state,” Jennifer Roberts said.

Roberts is the executive director of the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center (CDMHC).

She says the widespread, unparalleled chronic stress of the pandemic is a large factor.

“I think people are losing their resiliency factors and you know just it’s getting it’s getting hard to maintain for a lot of folks and because it’s just not letting up as far as, you know, the minute we get a little window of relief possibly something’s going to happen with the pandemic,” she said.

Anxiety, depression, and substance abuse are all increasing among patients at CDMHC, according to Roberts.

“If you think somebody is suicidal you need to ask them you need to ask them the question. ‘Are you thinking about suicide?’ I think... people believe that you’re putting that idea in someone’s head and you’re not,” she said.

“You need to ask people because that can save lives quickly.”

If you are struggling with mental health, you are not alone and there are resources available 24/7, all year round.

Suicide can be prevented.

Resources

Help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1(800)273-8255 or by dialing 988.

The Statewide Support Line provides toll-free counseling for both mental health and substance abuse at 1 (844) SC-HOPES (724-6737)

You can also call the CDMHC Mobile Crisis Team any time of day in South Carolina at (833) 642-2274

There are also several resources available online, such as this online mental health screener Hope.Connectsyou.org

