Series of small quakes shake near South Carolina capital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Three mild earthquakes shook homes and residents in the Midlands of South Carolina Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says three quakes Monday in Kershaw County near Elgin registered magnitudes of 3.3, 2.5 and 2.1.

The first, felt at approximately 2:18 p.m., rattled window panes and disrupted wildlife but apparently did not cause injuries or major damage. As the earthquake rumbled, with a sound similar to a heavy construction vehicle, it shook homes, caused glass doors and windows to clatter in their frames and prompted dogs to bark.

It was initially reported to be a magnitude 2.7, but that was revised to a 3.3.

The USGS reported the second quake at 5:38 p.m.

USGS has confirmed another earthquake near Elgin, SC. This time, a 2.5 magnitude occurring at 5:38 p.m. More info: #sctweets https://t.co/8qnqzuo8Fo pic.twitter.com/WkZ8e5m84Y — SCEMD (@SCEMD) December 27, 2021

The third quake came at 6:22 p.m., the USGS said.

USGS confirming a third #earthquake centered near Elgin, South Carolina. This one, a 2.1 magnitude occurring at 6:22 this evening (12/27/21. More info: #sctweets https://t.co/afcfP4f1mf pic.twitter.com/RxSnJD0GeN — SCEMD (@SCEMD) December 28, 2021

People reported feeling tremors throughout the Columbia area and as far away as Lexington, about 40 miles southwest of the epicenter.

While many people may consider South Carolina to be an unusual place to experience an earthquake, it isn’t.

A pair of small earthquakes struck the Lowcountry area in September. The largest of the two, a magnitude 3.3 quake, was recorded near the Westcott Golf Club. Viewer Nicole Abernathy’s home security camera captured the moment of the quake and her dog’s reaction at her home in North Charleston.

The strongest earthquake ever recorded on the eastern U.S. coast hit in the Charleston area 135 years ago. The Aug. 31, 1886 quake, estimated to be magnitude 7.0, killed more than 100 people and caused about $100 million in damage.

The 1886 earthquake damaged or destroyed many buildings in downtown Charleston. This photo was taken on Broad St. (Source: SCDNR)

Earlier this year, the USGS estimated a similar quake striking in the same place now could cause 900 deaths and $20 billion in damage.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.