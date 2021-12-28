Sheriff: Robber suspected of several crimes believed to be involved in Dollar General armed robbery

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a robber suspected of several crimes in Orangeburg County struck again in an armed robbery at a Dollar General store.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said it happened at the location on Five Chop Road on Sunday night when an armed individual went into the business and robbed the employees.

“This isn’t the first such incident but we believe the latest by this individual,” Ravenell said.

Around 9:30 p.m., investigators were called out to the Dollar General where employees said a masked man entered the business armed with a gun. A report states the gunman took cash after demanding the register be opened.

“He is described as wearing a black hoodie and gloves, light colored jogging pants, and black shoes,” OCSO officials said.

Ravenell said the same store was robbed at gunpoint this past August and burglarized twice in October.

The sheriff’s office also reported that a Bamberg Road Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint twice in September.

In addition, employees at the Edisto Drive Family Dollar reported an attempted armed robbery in September. Several days after that attempted robbery, the business was burglarized.

“We believe one individual has committed several of these robberies,” Ravenell said. “We need to get him off the streets before someone gets hurt.”

If anyone has any information on the subjects or the incident itself, you are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

“Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click ‘Submit a Tip,’” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.