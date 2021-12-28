SC Lottery
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

By Bria Chatman and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve.

The single mother leaves behind five children.

“They woke up Christmas morning without theirs,” said Katherine Lee who met Morgan more than 10 years ago while working at a hotel. “I mean we woke up with our families. They didn’t. That’s all they had, was their mom. She was a single mom that struggled and made it happen.”

Family members told WBRC they believe Morgan suffered a seizure, causing her vehicle to leave the road and enter an embarkment.

Morgan is described as having a beautiful smile that could light up any room.

“She just had that personality. You know? She didn’t meet any strangers. She was just jolly. Met no strangers. Talkative. If you saw her in one place, she remembered you and she was going to speak at the next place,” Lee said.

Troy Morgan said his sister was a devoted mother and his hero. He said she always put her children first, making sure they always had what they wanted and needed – which is what she was doing when the fatal crash happened.

“She was on her way home to celebrate Christmas and unfortunately, turned out to be a tragic, tragic evening,” Troy said. “It seems like she had a seizure. Some type of medical event that caused her to blackout and unfortunately had the injury that took her life.”

Morgan’s children are currently living with other family members.

