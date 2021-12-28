SC Lottery
Unseasonably warm temperatures to continue through New Year’s Day!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a warm afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening. There will be a small chance of a shower although most of you will stay dry. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees, very mild for this time of year. Warm weather will continue for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s through Sunday. A cold front will approach the area Thursday bringing back the chance of a few showers and we’ll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast for New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day looks to be mainly dry, warm and breezy ahead of a more significant cold front that will move through Sunday. This front is likely to bring a round of rain, perhaps a round of strong thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep you updated on the potential of strong storms. Much cooler weather will arrive early next week with a return to sunshine. High early next week will be in the 50s.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79, Low 62.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm. High 79, Low 63.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 77, Low 63.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 79, Low 65.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. A Few Storms May be Severe. High 74, Low 40

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. High 57, Low 34.

