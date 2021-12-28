Warm weather to continue through New Year’s Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another day of unseasonably warm weather is on the way across the Lowcountry! Low clouds will slowly give way to an increase in sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid 70s once again. There will be a small chance of a shower today although most of you will stay dry. Warm weather will continue for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s through Sunday. A cold front will approach the area Thursday bringing back the chance of a few showers and we’ll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast for New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day looks to be mainly dry, warm and breezy ahead of a more significant cold front that will move through Sunday. This front is likely to bring a round of rain, perhaps a round of strong thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep you updated on the potential of strong storms. Much cooler weather will arrive early next week with a return to sunshine.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 79.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 78.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 74.

