SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Warm weather to continue through New Year’s Day!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another day of unseasonably warm weather is on the way across the Lowcountry! Low clouds will slowly give way to an increase in sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid 70s once again. There will be a small chance of a shower today although most of you will stay dry. Warm weather will continue for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s through Sunday. A cold front will approach the area Thursday bringing back the chance of a few showers and we’ll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast for New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day looks to be mainly dry, warm and breezy ahead of a more significant cold front that will move through Sunday. This front is likely to bring a round of rain, perhaps a round of strong thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep you updated on the potential of strong storms. Much cooler weather will arrive early next week with a return to sunshine.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 79.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 78.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 74.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Boulevard...
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
Investigators say two people were found dead following a reported shooting and fire at an...
2 dead after shooting, fire at N. Charleston apartment complex
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a...
Body of missing Fla. teen pulled from pond
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 ...
Report: Man leads officers in Charleston airport chase after argument about ‘Christmas present’
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
Coroner identifies man killed in SC officer involved shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Near-record high temperatures for the last week of 2021!
VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast