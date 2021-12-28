SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say two people were found dead following a reported shooting and fire at an...
2 dead after shooting, fire at N. Charleston apartment complex
The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Boulevard...
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a...
Body of missing Fla. teen pulled from pond
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 ...
Report: Man leads officers in Charleston airport chase after argument about ‘Christmas present’
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
Coroner identifies man killed in SC officer involved shooting

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach business, surfing community rally behind artist battling COVID
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina’s COVID-19 percent-positivity near 22%, nearly 3,700 new cases reported
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas
Eliot Middleton donated a 2006 Honda Civic to single mom Azaire Green. Middleton has donated...
Charleston Co. mechanic gives away 12 cars for 12 days of Christmas