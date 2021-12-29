SC Lottery
5-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting in Jasper County

Deandre Robinson
Deandre Robinson(Family)
By Sean Evans
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A 5-year-old was shot and killed in Jasper County, S.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the Wagon Branch area of Jasper County. Investigators learned that a possible drive-by shooting occurred at a residence where 5-year-old Deandre Robinson was shot.

Deanna Frazier and Andraye Robinson said their 5-year-old son couldn’t wait to get back to school after the holiday break.

“He started going to school. He loved going to school. Every morning he’d wake up, kept saying school, school,” Robinson said.

“It’s just so sad, because we just finished celebrating Christmas, and I just bought him a whole new set of uniforms for school. And all he kept saying was school, school, he was ready to go back to school after Christmas break, and now he’s not even going to make it to the New Year,” Frazier said.

Robinson said the shots were fired around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, into the home where his son was jumping on the bed and watching TV. His first instinct was to go to his son and pick him up.

“I made it to my mother’s room door. I made it there… my son in my arms, something just told me to put my arms around him like this. Had my hand on him, by the time I moved my hand, I saw blood,” Robinson said.

The family rushed the 5-year-old to a nearby fire station, and he was taken to the hospital from there, but later died from his wounds.

Now, the family is desperate for any information that leads to whoever did this.

“Just please come forward and let us know something, please, anything will help, anything,” Robinson said.

“He was only five. He was innocent, he didn’t have a sin in the world. And he didn’t deserve this. So, if you know something, you should say something,” Frazier said.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

No information was released by law enforcement about a potential suspect(s).

The sheriff’s office asks if anyone has any information to please contact Jasper County Dispatch at (843)726-7519, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (843)726-7779, or CrimeStoppers at (843)554-1111.

