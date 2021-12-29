SC Lottery
Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test

A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A semitruck guided by technology from the company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip, the company said Wednesday.

San Diego-based TuSimple says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public roads with no human intervention.

The nighttime trip earlier this month started at a railyard in Tucson, Arizona and ended at a distribution center in Phoenix with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement.

Founded in 2015, TuSimple says it has 70 autonomous trucks globally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

