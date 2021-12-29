SC Lottery
Bojangle’s will give away free tea in SC if Gamecocks win Duke’s Mayo Bowl

If the University of South Carolina wins Thursday’s game, customers in South Carolina can visit...
If the University of South Carolina wins Thursday’s game, customers in South Carolina can visit their participating Bojangle’s to receive a free cup of iced tea on Friday, the Charlotte-based restaurant chain said.(Bojangle's)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Bojangle’s plans a sweet reward for fans on New Year’s Eve in the winning state of this year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

If the University of South Carolina wins Thursday’s game, customers in South Carolina can visit their participating Bojangle’s to receive a free cup of iced tea on Friday, the Charlotte-based restaurant chain said. On the other hand, if the University of North Carolina walks away with the win, customers in the Tarheel State will receive tea for free.

The offer is good only on New Year’s Eve, the day after the big game, which is being called the Battle of the States.

“The only thing tastier than our Legendary Iced Tea is when it’s free and enjoyed after a big win,” Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward said. “We’re excited to have the battle of the states with the Gamecocks and Tar Heels in our hometown for a big bowl game and can’t wait to celebrate with the winning state!”

The home of chicken, biscuits and sweet tea has been a longtime partner with both UNC and UofSC athletic teams and students, including signing numerous student-athletes to Team Bojangles from both universities through NIL deals earlier this year.

Fans tailgating on gameday can enjoy their favorite Bojangles’ Big Bo Box meal, which comes with eight, 12 or 20-pieces of hand-breaded chicken, Southern fixins, biscuits and tea. In addition to stopping by the nearest location, fans can enjoy the convenience of ordering Big Bo Box meals through delivery, curbside takeout or order ahead at participating restaurants through an all-new Bojangles App or online at Bojangles.com.

Kickoff for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Fans who can’t get enough of the “house wine of the South” now have one more reason to watch the big matchup.

