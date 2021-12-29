Charleston man faces 10 charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a Charleston man facing 10 charges connected with the sexual exploitation of minors.

Sean Robert Munson, 32, is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Court records indicate a judge set bond at a total of $75,000 on the charges.

Investigators say Munson distributed and possessed pornography involving children.

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department arrested Munson on Dec. 21.

Each of the 10 charges he faces is a felony punishable by up to 10 years of prison on each count.

