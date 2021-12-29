SC Lottery
North Bridge re-opened following multi-vehicle crash

Authorities say the incident involved a 3-vehicle collision which caused a power line to come down across the roadway.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say the North Bridge has been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident involved a 3-vehicle collision which caused a power line to come down across the roadway.

Crews had earlier shut down the bridge which has since been reopened.

