The CODFather to open second location in Nexton Square

SUMMERVILLE, SC (Lowcountry Weekend) - The Summerville area will welcome a new location for a popular fish and chips restaurant just after the first of the year.

The CODFather Proper Fish and Chips will open its Nexton Square location on Tuesday.

One commenter on Nexton Square’s Facebook post about the opening date rated the food as “literally the best British fish and chips in the entire world,” adding theirs was “even better than most UK fish and chips I’ve had.”

While that sentiment might cause a stir across the pond, for diners in Summerville, it’s surely good news.

We are so excited to announce that our friends over at @thecodfatherchipshop are having a GRAND OPENING celebration on... Posted by Nexton Square on Monday, December 27, 2021

The Nexton Square location, on Nexton Square Drive in Summerville, joins the existing CODFather location on Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.