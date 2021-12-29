SC Lottery
Cunningham testifies, poses questions for SC House Redistricting Committee

Former U.S. Congressman and current South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham released a statement and four questions ahead of a redistricting committee meeting Wednesday.(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.S. Congressman and current South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham released a statement and four questions ahead of a redistricting committee meeting Wednesday.

An Ad Hod House Redistricting Committee is set to meet at 10 a.m. to hear public testimony on a new alternative Congressional district map.

Cunningham, who is running as a Democrat for governor in 2022, released the following statement:

Like most South Carolinians, I am unable to testify at today’s hearing because I am spending time with family and friends over the Christmas holidays. But I think we all know the purpose of scheduling this meeting over the Christmas holidays was to limit the amount of public input and participation by average citizens in this extremely important process. The House’s proposed alternative map - and the secretive process behind its creation and release - is an insult to the intelligence of every South Carolinian. There is no ambiguity surrounding this map’s clear objective: to make it impossible for a Democrat to win any congressional seats outside of the 6th district. This new map attempts to virtually eliminate the city of Charleston from the First Congressional District, moves West Ashley and Johns Island residents into a new district that also includes Columbia, and packs as many black voters into the Sixth Congressional District to intentionally dilute their voices. The passage of this map will lead to a successful lawsuit due to its clear racial packing and the unnecessary attempts to split up counties and local communities for political gain. But bigger questions remain about who drew this map, why it was drawn, and which members of Congress had a hand in its creation. I respectfully ask Chairman Jordan and the members of the Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee to answer these four simple questions to bring some much-needed clarity to this shady and covert process.

Cunningham, who represented South Carolina’s First Congressional District for a single term before being defeated by current Congresswoman Nancy Mace in 2020, also posed four questions for the committee:

  1. Did any partisan or national organizations participate in the drawing of this alternative map?
  2. Do you believe the alternative map contains any competitive congressional districts?
  3. What was the purpose of releasing an alternative map and who made the decision to draw a separate map?
  4. Which members of Congress saw this map before it was released to the general public or had a hand in its creation?

Wednesday morning’s meeting will consider a second staff-drawn Congressional map.

