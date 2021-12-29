Deputies to hold news conference on 2 incidents at Dorchester Co. jail

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will discuss two recent incidents that occurred at the L.C. Knight Detention Center Wednesday.

Knight called a news conference for 2 p.m. from the jail.

One of the incidents involves an inmate whose friends and family members raised questions about how he was treated during an inspection of his cell, Lt. Rick Carson said.

The second incident, which occurred on Dec. 22, involved an attempted suicide and the response of detention officers, Carson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

