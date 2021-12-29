SC Lottery
Driver killed after SUV strikes ditch, overturns in Berkeley County

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after an SUV struck a ditch and overturned in Berkeley County.

It happened Monday morning at 10:05 a.m. in the area of Old Highway 6 near Nicholas Drive in Cross.

Trooper Nick Pye said a 2002 Ford SUV was traveling west when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a ditch and then overturned.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the deceased.

