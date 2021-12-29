Earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 5th in 3 days

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - An earthquake shook the ground Wednesday morning in northern Kershaw County, marking the fifth quake in the area since Monday.

The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m., WIS reported.

Four mild quakes shook Kershaw County near Elgin Monday, measuring magnitudes of 3.3, 2.5, 2.1 and 1.7.

The first quake Monday came at 2:18 p.m. The last quake of the day was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 10:03 p.m.

People reported feeling tremors throughout the Columbia area and as far away as Lexington, about 40 miles southwest of the epicenter.

