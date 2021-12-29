Folly Beach businesses ‘excited’ for flip flop drop’s in person return

FOLLY BEACH (WCSC) – Business owners on Folly Beach say they are excited to welcome back a New Year’s tradition for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The city’s flip flop drop will be held on New Year’s Eve along Center Street.

“We’re very excited to have that happen again,” Rita’s Seaside Grill Manager Tayler McBarron said.

Charlotte Goodwin, the brainchild of the event and the mayor’s wife, said the event has helped make Dec. 31 the busiest night the local businesses will have throughout the year.

McBarron said she expects to have at least 100 more customers for this year compared to 2020, when the event was held virtually.

“All the bars had to be shut down and all alcohol off the tables by 11 o’clock,” McBarron said. “So we couldn’t even celebrate New Year’s at our restaurant with people in it.”

Folly Beach Council Member DJ Rich owns Planet Follywood, a local dive bar off Center Street.

He said the flip flop drop helps bring in people across the Lowcountry to Folly Beach.

“Events like this are always better when they’re in person,” Rich said. “You know, you just get more of a feel. You’re more in the spirit, things of that sort. You just have a lot more fun when it’s in person.”

Goodwin, meanwhile, added that this year’s drop will be the 11th time it’s held.

“People are excited. We’ve had people walking by, and they’re just looking, saying, ‘Oh, they’re excited,’ and we’re going to be here to see them.”

Although the pandemic has taken its toll on the Lowcountry, business owners said they are excited to have a holiday tradition come back.

“It’s one of our favorite events of the year, and because it’s in the offseason, and it’s just something that’s very unique, very community oriented,” Rich said. “You’ll see people from the community of all ages come out.”

Organizers will be closing Center Street at around 10 p.m. to prepare to welcome the new year.

