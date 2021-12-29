SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Home Depot enhances their military discount

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Home Depot has enhanced its military discount benefit.

The retailer announced the new policy Tuesday.

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit on the Home Depot app will receive a 10% discount on their purchases in stores and online.

Previously, the 10% military discount was only available in physical Home Depot stores and spouses were not eligible.

In order to receive the benefit on digital purchases, recipients must register for it on the app.

The company said it employs more than 35,000 veterans and military spouses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say two people were found dead following a reported shooting and fire at an...
2 dead after shooting, fire at N. Charleston apartment complex
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Officers investigating gunfire damage find 2 bodies lying side-by-side
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Victim identified in fatal Charleston Co. dirt bike crash
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 ...
Report: Man leads officers in Charleston airport chase after argument about ‘Christmas present’
Eliot Middleton donated a 2006 Honda Civic to single mom Azaire Green. Middleton has donated...
Charleston Co. mechanic gives away 12 cars for 12 days of Christmas

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s public health director, Dr....
SC health department to hold COVID briefing Thursday
After a three-day pause in reporting data, the South Carolina Department of Health and...
SC to release 6 days of COVID data Wednesday
While non-fatal overdoses are spiking, the CDC also says overdose deaths in South Carolina are...
SC opioid overdose cases up 53%, typically spike during holiday season
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche