Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 16)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap motions to fans during the second half of an NFL...
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap motions to fans during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 17-13 win over Denver

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 1 catch for 33 yards in a 22-16 loss to Indianapolis. The Summerville alum has 47 catches for 751 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 25-24 win over Seattle. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 47 tackles, 17 TFL’s and 16 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 TFL and 1 pass deflection. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 27 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 5 TFL and 6 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 25-24 loss to Chicago

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 34-10 win over the Giants

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 56-14 win over Washington

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

