Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 16)

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 17-13 win over Denver

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 1 catch for 33 yards in a 22-16 loss to Indianapolis. The Summerville alum has 47 catches for 751 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 25-24 win over Seattle. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 47 tackles, 17 TFL’s and 16 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 TFL and 1 pass deflection. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 27 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 5 TFL and 6 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 25-24 loss to Chicago

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 34-10 win over the Giants

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 56-14 win over Washington

