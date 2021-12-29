SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Opioid overdoses spike during holiday season

While non-fatal overdoses are spiking, the CDC also says overdose deaths in South Carolina are...
While non-fatal overdoses are spiking, the CDC also says overdose deaths in South Carolina are up 53% from 2020.(Storyblocks)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the middle of a nationwide opioid epidemic, new data from the CDC show an increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses during the month of December, peaking on New Year’s Eve.

While non-fatal overdoses are spiking, the CDC also says overdose deaths in South Carolina are up 53% from 2020.

NEED HELP WITH DRUG ABUSE PREVENTION AND REHABILITATION? Click here to reach out to the Charleston County’s Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services’ Charleston Center.

“We always end up seeing people who have depression, anxiety, seasonal connected issues in the sense that holidays are really difficult for people with depression or underlying anxiety,” said Kenneth Perry, the Executive Director of Trident’s Emergency Department.

“When you add that to a person who might not have the coping mechanism, and opiates are their coping mechanism, then this ends up being a problem that we do see quite regularly,” Perry said.

The most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services from 2019 show that several Lowcountry counties make the top 10 list for overdose deaths and hospitalizations. Those counties include:

  • Charleston
  • Georgetown
  • Williamsburg
  • Jasper
  • Orangeburg
  • Colleton

Narcan, a drug used to almost immediately reverse the effects of overdoses, is recommended to have on hand by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Perry said that as the opioid crisis gets worse, however, stronger opiates laced with other drugs pose a challenge to Narcan, making the reversal of an overdose even more difficult.

“So, in times where you might need one dose of Narcan, in some cases people will now need three or four,” Perry said.

Narcan is a temporary fix to a larger drug abuse problem, according to Perry, and people abusing drugs should seek out rehabilitation programs

Even then, Perry said there is a lack of rehabilitation options, and when there are programs in place, they are often very expensive.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say two people were found dead following a reported shooting and fire at an...
2 dead after shooting, fire at N. Charleston apartment complex
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Officers investigating gunfire damage find 2 bodies lying side-by-side
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Victim identified in fatal Charleston Co. dirt bike crash
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 ...
Report: Man leads officers in Charleston airport chase after argument about ‘Christmas present’
Eliot Middleton donated a 2006 Honda Civic to single mom Azaire Green. Middleton has donated...
Charleston Co. mechanic gives away 12 cars for 12 days of Christmas

Latest News

The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m. in northern Kershaw County.
Earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 5th in 3 days
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Early-morning quake reported in Kershaw County, 5th in 3 days
North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Coroner's Office and Charleston County Rescue...
Police, coroner respond to incident at North Charleston apartment complex
Police released the image of who they described as a person of interest in a fraudulent...
Georgetown Police release photo of person of interest in fraud case