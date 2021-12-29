SC Lottery
‘Multiple victims’ injured in West Ashley shooting, police confirm

Charleston County dispatchers said the shooting was reported at the Palmilla Apartments at 12:24 p.m.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on Twitter, police said the shooting involved “multiple victims” and happened in the area of Rice Drive and Ashley River Road.

Sgt. Lee Mixon said police are currently on the scene and there are limited details so far.

Charleston County dispatchers said the shooting was reported at the Palmilla Apartments at 12:24 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

