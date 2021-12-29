SC Lottery
Police, emergency crews respond to apartment complex in North Charleston

By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have responded to an apartment complex in North Charleston Tuesday night.

Authorities are in the area of Pinecrest Apartments off of McMillan Avenue.

We’ve reached out to the North Charleston Police Department for more information on the incident.

Authorities were seen placing crime scene tape in the area. The coroner’s office as well as Charleston County rescue units have responded to the scene.

Police responding to Pinecrest apartments on Tuesday night.
Police responding to Pinecrest apartments on Tuesday night.(Live 5 News)

