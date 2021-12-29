SC Lottery
Record warmth expected to ring in the New Year!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another day of unseasonably warm December weather across the Lowcountry! The record high of 79° at Charleston International Airport is likely to be challenged this afternoon. Sunshine will send temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland with low to mid 70s at the beaches. A weak cold front will try to make it into the Lowcountry on Thursday increasing our chance of a few showers or stray thunderstorm. If any storms make their way into the area from the west late Thursday, gusty winds may accompany any storms. This front will wash out across the area keeping some clouds and a chance of a few showers in the forecast for New Year’s Eve. This front will lift back north of the area in the form of a warm front for the first day of 2022. Temperatures may peak near 80 degrees Saturday afternoon ahead of our next cold front. The aforementioned cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing a round of showers and storms followed by much cooler weather Sunday night and Monday. Highs will only reach the 50s with morning lows in the 30s early next week!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 79.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm and Breezy. High 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Storms. High 74.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. Much Cooler. High 56.

