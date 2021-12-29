SC Lottery
Record warmth likely to close out 2021!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It was another day of unseasonably warm December weather across the Lowcountry! The record high for the day is 79° at Charleston International Airport. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s, and will fall into the low 60s overnight. A weak cold front will try to make it into the Lowcountry on Thursday increasing our chance of a few showers or stray thunderstorm. If any storms make their way into the area from the west late Thursday, gusty winds may accompany any storms. This front will wash out across the area keeping some clouds and a chance of a few showers in the forecast for New Year’s Eve. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s by Friday afternoon. This front will lift back north of the area in the form of a warm front for the first day of 2022. Temperatures may peak near 80 degrees Saturday afternoon ahead of our next cold front. The aforementioned cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing a round of showers and storms followed by much cooler weather Sunday night and Monday. A few strong to severe storms are possible Sunday, depending on the timing of the cold front. Much cooler behind the front, highs will only reach the 50s with morning lows in the 30s early next week!

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Evening Temperatures in the 70s, Lows in the Low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain/Storms. High 79, Low 64.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Record High: 78 set in 1996. High 76, Low 64.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm and Breezy. Record High: 80 set in 2021. High 80, Low 65.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Storms. High 75, Low 38.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. Much Cooler. High 52, Low 34.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58, Low 42.

