SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Safeguards around ‘Doomsday Glacier’ could collapse within 5 years, scientists warn

Scientists are warning that the safeguards around the so-called "Doomsday Glacier" could...
Scientists are warning that the safeguards around the so-called "Doomsday Glacier" could shatter in three to five years.(Source: NASA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists are warning that the world could be looking at trouble from the so-called “Doomsday Glacier” in a few years.

Researchers reviewed satellite images of the ice shelves safeguarding the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica.

The glacier is the size of Florida and is the widest one in the world. Scientists are seeing fracturing in the ice sheets surrounding it.

They fear the sheets could shatter in the next three to five years, which would pose the biggest threat for sea-level rise this century.

The glacier itself holds enough water to raise sea levels by over 2 feet. The level jumps by 10 feet if it takes the surrounding glaciers with it.

Researchers say this kind of rise in sea levels would put coastal communities and low-lying island nations at risk.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say two people were found dead following a reported shooting and fire at an...
2 dead after shooting, fire at N. Charleston apartment complex
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Monday night shooting at N. Charleston apartments
North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Coroner's Office and Charleston County Rescue...
Boy killed in shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Victim identified in fatal Charleston Co. dirt bike crash
Eliot Middleton donated a 2006 Honda Civic to single mom Azaire Green. Middleton has donated...
Charleston Co. mechanic gives away 12 cars for 12 days of Christmas

Latest News

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358...
SC reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over 6 days
Charleston County dispatchers said the shooting was reported at the Palmilla Apartments at...
Police investigate West Ashley shooting that sent 2 to the hospital
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident...
Driver accused of killing 2 children in Fla. hit-and-run causes scene in courtroom