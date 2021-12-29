SC Lottery
SC health department to hold COVID briefing Thursday

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s public health director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, will address questions about the pandemic Thursday afternoon from Columbia.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s public health director will address questions about the pandemic Thursday afternoon from Columbia.

Dr. Brannon Traxler will talk about the rise in omicron variant cases and concerns about the spread of COVID following the holidays.

DHEC was expected to release six days worth of COVID-19 data after a three-day pause because of the Christmas holiday.

The agency’s briefings are normally held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

