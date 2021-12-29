SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC health dept. to release 6 days of COVID data Wednesday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After a three-day pause in reporting data, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will release six days’ worth of COVID-19 data Wednesday.

The agency releases data on a 48-hour delay. The last data released last Thursday covered numbers from Dec. 21, two days earlier. That day’s new case total of 2,220 was the highest single-day total reported since Oct. 1.

DHEC suspended daily reporting and closed its COVID-19 call center for the Christmas holidays from Friday through Tuesday.

Wednesday’s release is expected to include data covering from Dec. 22 through this past Monday.

As of the last update, the state reported a total of 944,574 cases of COVID-19 detected since the pandemic began. The state’s death toll from the disease stands at 14,550.

The numbers are expected to be released later Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say two people were found dead following a reported shooting and fire at an...
2 dead after shooting, fire at N. Charleston apartment complex
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Officers investigating gunfire damage find 2 bodies lying side-by-side
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Victim identified in fatal Charleston Co. dirt bike crash
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 ...
Report: Man leads officers in Charleston airport chase after argument about ‘Christmas present’
Eliot Middleton donated a 2006 Honda Civic to single mom Azaire Green. Middleton has donated...
Charleston Co. mechanic gives away 12 cars for 12 days of Christmas

Latest News

The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m. in northern Kershaw County.
Earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 5th in 3 days
While non-fatal overdoses are spiking, the CDC also says overdose deaths in South Carolina are...
Opioid overdoses spike during holiday season
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Opioid overdoses spike during holiday season
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Emergency SNAP benefits extended at least through January