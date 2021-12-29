SC health dept. to release 6 days of COVID data Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After a three-day pause in reporting data, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will release six days’ worth of COVID-19 data Wednesday.

The agency releases data on a 48-hour delay. The last data released last Thursday covered numbers from Dec. 21, two days earlier. That day’s new case total of 2,220 was the highest single-day total reported since Oct. 1.

DHEC suspended daily reporting and closed its COVID-19 call center for the Christmas holidays from Friday through Tuesday.

Wednesday’s release is expected to include data covering from Dec. 22 through this past Monday.

As of the last update, the state reported a total of 944,574 cases of COVID-19 detected since the pandemic began. The state’s death toll from the disease stands at 14,550.

The numbers are expected to be released later Wednesday afternoon.

