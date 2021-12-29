SC Lottery
SC reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over 6 days

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358 new COVID-19 cases over the most recent six days that reports are available.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358 new COVID-19 cases over the most recent six days that reports are available.

State health officials say the cases were reported from the holiday period starting from Dec. 22 to this past Monday.

COUNTY - From Dec. 22 to Dec. 27TOTAL
CASES		TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County2942
Berkeley County4591
Charleston County1,6851
Colleton County390
Dorchester County6601
Georgetown County1210
Williamsburg County421

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 960,195 cases of COVID-19 and 14,610 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases763,703196,492960,195
Total Deaths12,6331,97714,610

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



