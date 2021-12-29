SC reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over 6 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358 new COVID-19 cases over the most recent six days that reports are available.

State health officials say the cases were reported from the holiday period starting from Dec. 22 to this past Monday.

COUNTY - From Dec. 22 to Dec. 27 TOTAL

CASES TOTAL DEATHS Beaufort County 294 2 Berkeley County 459 1 Charleston County 1,685 1 Colleton County 39 0 Dorchester County 660 1 Georgetown County 121 0 Williamsburg County 42 1

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 960,195 cases of COVID-19 and 14,610 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 763,703 196,492 960,195 Total Deaths 12,633 1,977 14,610

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







