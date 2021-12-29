SC reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over 6 days
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358 new COVID-19 cases over the most recent six days that reports are available.
State health officials say the cases were reported from the holiday period starting from Dec. 22 to this past Monday.
|COUNTY - From Dec. 22 to Dec. 27
|TOTAL
CASES
|TOTAL DEATHS
|Beaufort County
|294
|2
|Berkeley County
|459
|1
|Charleston County
|1,685
|1
|Colleton County
|39
|0
|Dorchester County
|660
|1
|Georgetown County
|121
|0
|Williamsburg County
|42
|1
Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 960,195 cases of COVID-19 and 14,610 deaths in the state from COVID-19.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|763,703
|196,492
|960,195
|Total Deaths
|12,633
|1,977
|14,610
