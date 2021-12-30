SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

6th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 6th earthquake has been recorded outside of Elgin.

This is the 6th earthquake recorded since Monday.

The quake measured in at a 2.5 magnitude and happened 3 kilometers east northeast of Elgin at 7:11 a.m.

To see who all felt it, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Charleston County dispatchers said the shooting was reported at the Palmilla Apartments at...
Police investigate West Ashley shooting that sent 2 to the hospital
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Monday night shooting at N. Charleston apartments
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is out as the head of South Carolina’s second largest...
Charleston County schools superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigns
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358...
SC reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over 6 days

Latest News

New Year’s Eve is also Palmetto Goodwill’s busiest day of the year.
New Year’s Eve deadline to donate, get tax deduction
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
The state department of transportation says a crash that closed the westbound lanes of I-26 at...
Lanes reopened, crash cleared on I-26 at Ashley Phosphate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks