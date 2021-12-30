Charleston Police Department releases data on 2021 officer complaints

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They are sworn to protect and serve, but every now and again the public will complain about the actions of our men and women in blue.

The Professional Standards Division of the Charleston Police Department tracks and investigates every single allegation that comes in against CPD officers. In the spirit of transparency, the city has released the data on those complaints from about January to September of this year.

During that period, there were 555 complaints and investigations against city officers ranging from abuse of authority to the use of illegal drugs.

More than a third of them were sustained, or found to be valid.

31 times officers were accused of improper vehicle operation, and nearly 40% of the time those allegations came back sustained.

Officers are supposed to wear body cameras. There were 16 investigations for failure to use body camera equipment. 11 times it was determined the officer did not. That’s 68% of the time.

Not all of the data was about misdeeds of officers.

In fact, there were hundreds of times citizens and supervisors recognized officers for doing the right thing.

271 officer compliments were recorded during that time frame.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.