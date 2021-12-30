SC Lottery
Clemson tops Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl for Swinney’s 150th

Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21), center, is stopped by a host of Clemson defenders...
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21), center, is stopped by a host of Clemson defenders after rushing for yardage during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — D.J. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 32 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, Mario Goodrich scored on an 18-yard interception return and No. 19 Clemson beat Iowa State 20-13 on Wednesday night in the Cheez-It Bowl for coach Dabo Swinney’s 150th victory.

Will Shipley had a 12-yard touchdown run and finished with 61 yards rushing and 53 yards receiving for Clemson (10-3).

Dacari Collins caught six passes for 53 yards, and B.T. Potter made two field goals.

Clemson won its sixth straight game to reach 10 victories for an 11th consecutive season. Florida State (14 from 1987-00) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21) are the only programs with longer streaks.

Iowa State finished 7-6.

