Lanes reopened, crash cleared on I-26 at Ashley Phosphate
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state department of transportation says a crash that closed the westbound lanes of I-26 at Ashley Phosphate Road on Thursday morning has been cleared.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash closed all westbound lanes Thursday morning.
As of 8:52 a.m. Thursday morning, SCDOT says the crash has been cleared.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
