SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CSU postpones basketball game vs. Toccoa Falls

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By CSU Athletics
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- In accordance with the NCAA, Big South, Charleston Southern and local health guidelines, Sunday’s men’s basketball contest against Toccoa Falls has officially been postponed and rescheduled for February 7 and will be slated for a 7:00 p.m. tip.

The postponement comes as a result of COVID-19 concerns within the men’s basketball program.

The Bucs are slated to open Big South play as they welcome Gardner-Webb to Buccaneer Fieldhouse Wednesday, January 5. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. and the contest will be streamed on ESPN+.

“As we pray for all of those who have been affected by COVID-19 we will always put our players health and safety first,” said Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh. “Our team will recover, and we will hopefully return to the court in a short period of time. We are looking forward to continued growth as a team with hopes of reaching our full potential.”

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Charleston County dispatchers said the shooting was reported at the Palmilla Apartments at...
Police investigate West Ashley shooting that sent 2 to the hospital
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Monday night shooting at N. Charleston apartments
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is out as the head of South Carolina’s second largest...
Charleston County schools superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigns
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358...
SC reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over 6 days

Latest News

The Charleston Battery get a tune-up before the 2020 season.
Battery Announce Initial Slate of Returning Players for 2022
Carolina never backed down from the fight. And the game began to change with under seven...
Gamecocks’ women’s game vs Ole Miss postponed
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21), center, is stopped by a host of Clemson defenders...
Clemson tops Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl for Swinney’s 150th
If the University of South Carolina wins Thursday’s game, customers in South Carolina can visit...
Bojangle’s will give away free tea in SC if Gamecocks win Duke’s Mayo Bowl