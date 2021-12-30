CSU postpones basketball game vs. Toccoa Falls

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- In accordance with the NCAA, Big South, Charleston Southern and local health guidelines, Sunday’s men’s basketball contest against Toccoa Falls has officially been postponed and rescheduled for February 7 and will be slated for a 7:00 p.m. tip.

The postponement comes as a result of COVID-19 concerns within the men’s basketball program.

The Bucs are slated to open Big South play as they welcome Gardner-Webb to Buccaneer Fieldhouse Wednesday, January 5. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. and the contest will be streamed on ESPN+.

“As we pray for all of those who have been affected by COVID-19 we will always put our players health and safety first,” said Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh. “Our team will recover, and we will hopefully return to the court in a short period of time. We are looking forward to continued growth as a team with hopes of reaching our full potential.”