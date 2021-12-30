SC Lottery
Deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

Authorities say a 28-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend Wednesday night.
Authorities say a 28-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend Wednesday night.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 28-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend Wednesday night.

Andrea Brooks was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Outwood Street in Ladson around 10 p.m. Wednesday night for a reported woman in distress.

A police report states that deputies noticed “notable damage” to the home with a broken television on the ground at the entrance to the home and another television with a cracked screen in the living room.

Deputies say they were interviewing Brooks about the incident when the boyfriend returned to the home.

Then boyfriend told deputies that he had gotten into an argument with Brooks and it turned physical before the boyfriend tried to remove himself from the situation by calling for someone to pick him up.

The boyfriend said Brooks then grabbed a knife and started chasing him down the street losing a flip-flop in the process and was stabbed in the arm by Brooks while trying to get into a car, a report states.

The report states the boyfriend said Brooks then took the knife and stabbed the hood of the car multiple times and then threw the knife towards the side of the road before returning home.

Deputies say, after interviewing Brooks further, she admitted to chasing the boyfriend and having a knife, but denied stabbing him.

The boyfriend had a small wound on his forearm consistent to a knife, deputies say.

Deputies say they determined Brooks was the “primary aggressor” based on evidence and she was arrested.

Deputies were able to recover the knife and flip flop, a report states.

Brooks was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

