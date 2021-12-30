SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC director says South Carolina Covid numbers are ‘flat out alarming’

By Live 5 Web Staff and Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the omicron variant sweeps across the country, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 5,911 new cases of Covid-19, 10 new deaths, and a 20.5% positive rate in the state.

New data shows that in Charleston County we’re seeing the county’s highest number of Covid cases since the pandemic started with the most current number showing 676 cases in one day.

In a briefing on Thursday, DHEC’s public health director says the Covid numbers in the state are “flat out alarming” as we descend on yet another holiday weekend.

DHEC Public Health Director Brannon Traxler is urging South Carolinians not to delay in protecting yourself and others against omicron as the state reports a steep 20.5% positivity rate.

She says the best protection against omicron is full vaccination which DHEC considers an initial vaccination series and a booster shot for those who are eligible for one.

“We’re at a crucial moment in the pandemic,” Traxler said. “We do not want to start 2022, our third year of Covid-19, with record numbers of hospitalizations and deaths. But we’re unfortunately headed in that direction if we don’t change things.”

Traxler is urging everyone in the state to strongly consider the “dire times” we are in and to find a safe alternative to being a part of large crowds for New Years.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Charleston County dispatchers said the shooting was reported at the Palmilla Apartments at...
Police investigate West Ashley shooting that sent 2 to the hospital
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Monday night shooting at N. Charleston apartments
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is out as the head of South Carolina’s second largest...
Charleston County schools superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigns
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358...
SC reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over 6 days

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Charleston Police Department releases data on 2021 officer complaints
Authorities say a 23-year-old man was arrested after refusing to leave a restaurant and...
Police arrest man accused of spitting in officer’s face
Authorities say a 28-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend Wednesday night.
Deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing boyfriend
Trident Medical Center announced on Thursday that they are revising their visitation policy.
Trident Health announces changes to visitation policy
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday