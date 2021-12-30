DHEC director says South Carolina Covid numbers are ‘flat out alarming’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the omicron variant sweeps across the country, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 5,911 new cases of Covid-19, 10 new deaths, and a 20.5% positive rate in the state.

New data shows that in Charleston County we’re seeing the county’s highest number of Covid cases since the pandemic started with the most current number showing 676 cases in one day.

In a briefing on Thursday, DHEC’s public health director says the Covid numbers in the state are “flat out alarming” as we descend on yet another holiday weekend.

DHEC Public Health Director Brannon Traxler is urging South Carolinians not to delay in protecting yourself and others against omicron as the state reports a steep 20.5% positivity rate.

She says the best protection against omicron is full vaccination which DHEC considers an initial vaccination series and a booster shot for those who are eligible for one.

“We’re at a crucial moment in the pandemic,” Traxler said. “We do not want to start 2022, our third year of Covid-19, with record numbers of hospitalizations and deaths. But we’re unfortunately headed in that direction if we don’t change things.”

Traxler is urging everyone in the state to strongly consider the “dire times” we are in and to find a safe alternative to being a part of large crowds for New Years.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.