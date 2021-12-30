Dorchester Co. deputies arrest man wanted in St. George murder

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office have announced an arrest in a St. George murder.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old John Stanford Johnson of Harleyville on Thursday. He was charged for the murder of 44-year-old Edwin Montez Boyd.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson was found Thursday morning in Orangeburg County and taken into custody by Dorchester County Detectives, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Orangeburg County authorities.

The homicide happened on Dec. 22 in the 500 block of Shady Grove Road in St. George.

“Boyd was found deceased in his vehicle from a gunshot wound,” DCSO officials said.

Authorities say Boyd was shot to death while driving on Shady Grove Road, six miles north of Saint George. Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Paul J. Brouthers.

Johnson was booked into the L C Knight Dorchester County Detention Center where he awaits a Friday morning bond hearing.

Investigation into St. George shooting

At 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of Shady Grove Road for a call about shots heard. While canvassing the area a deputy found a vehicle which had run into a ditch on the opposite side of the roadway.

Deputies then found Boyd inside the vehicle.

“Boyd had been wounded by gunfire and succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators have been working many leads since the incident last night and continue to do so today.”

A report states the investigation began when a deputy was flagged down by a citizen about a man who was unresponsive in a vehicle. The deputy had been in the area for someone who had heard gunshots in the area.

The deputy then saw a sedan in ditch and saw seven holes in the passenger doors that appeared to be gunshots. He then observed an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat. Deputies also reported locating three shell casings 300 feet away from the car.

