Gamecocks beat UNC to win Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Ft. D alum Joyner named MVP

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCSC) — For Lowcountry football fans who have been waiting for years to see Dakereon Joyner have the kind of performance for South Carolina that he routinely had when he was the quarterback at Ft. Dorchester, Thursday was the day.

Joyner was 9-9 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown and added 64 yards on the ground rushing being named the MVP as South Carolina beat North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer was given a bucket of mayonnaise dumped over his head for his team winning.

Joyner started the scoring by connecting with Jaheim Bell on a 69 yard touchdown on the opening drive for USC to make it a 7-0 game.

Bell would catch his 2nd touchdown of the day, a 66 yarder from Zeb Noland to make it 15-0 later in the 1st. He’d finish with five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Parker White would add a field goal in the 1st, the first of three he made on the day, to make it 18-0 and that field goal would make the Wando alum the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer.

Kevin Harris added 169 yards rushing and a score, helping secure the mayo bath for Beamer.

