Gamecocks’ women’s game vs Ole Miss postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Due to a combination of positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, Sunday’s Ole Miss at South Carolina women’s basketball game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVIDd-19 management requirements.

Tickets for this game will be honored for the rescheduled matchup. Fans will be notified of the new date and time once it has been set.