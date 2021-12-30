SC Lottery
Gamecocks’ women’s game vs Ole Miss postponed

By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Due to a combination of positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, Sunday’s Ole Miss at South Carolina women’s basketball game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVIDd-19 management requirements.

Tickets for this game will be honored for the rescheduled matchup. Fans will be notified of the new date and time once it has been set.

