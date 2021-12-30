Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/29)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cathedral Academy 51, Nitro, W.Va. 48
Charleston Collegiate 69, Lowcountry Wildcats 61
James Island 63, Franklin Co. 56 F/OT
Lake Marion 43, Ashley Ridge 36
Lakewood 51, Cane Bay 38
Lucy G. Beckham 54, Bishop England 40
Miller School, Va. 78, Goose Creek 46
Oceanside 61, South Pointe 52
Woodland 84, Denmark Olar 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Asheville Christian, N.C. 59, Timberland 39
Cabell Midland, W.Va. 46, Goose Creek 34
Charleston Collegiate 45, St. John’s 38
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 48, Northwood Academy 32
Dawson County 51, Bishop England 48
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 29, Cane Bay 27
Woodland 47, Bamberg 23
