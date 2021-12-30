SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/29)

Basketball
Basketball
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cathedral Academy 51, Nitro, W.Va. 48

Charleston Collegiate 69, Lowcountry Wildcats 61

James Island 63, Franklin Co. 56 F/OT

Lake Marion 43, Ashley Ridge 36

Lakewood 51, Cane Bay 38

Lucy G. Beckham 54, Bishop England 40

Miller School, Va. 78, Goose Creek 46

Oceanside 61, South Pointe 52

Woodland 84, Denmark Olar 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Asheville Christian, N.C. 59, Timberland 39

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 46, Goose Creek 34

Charleston Collegiate 45, St. John’s 38

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 48, Northwood Academy 32

Dawson County 51, Bishop England 48

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 29, Cane Bay 27

Woodland 47, Bamberg 23

